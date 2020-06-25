All apartments in Charlotte
3121 Victoria Brook Lane.
Location

3121 Victoria Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have any available units?
3121 Victoria Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3121 Victoria Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Victoria Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Victoria Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Victoria Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Victoria Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

