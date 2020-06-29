All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3031 Mannington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3031 Mannington Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

3031 Mannington Drive

3031 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3031 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with fireplace and 2 patio doors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and garden tub. The home also has a great size deck overlooking common area and natural wooded area. Located in desired Willowmere just off McKee Rd. near Weddington Rd. Close to Providence, I-485 and Matthews. Rent this home with first months rent + $1350 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3031 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3031 Mannington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive offer parking?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Mannington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have a pool?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3031 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Mannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte