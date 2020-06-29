3031 Mannington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This end unit 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1300 square feet. It has a large living/dining room with fireplace and 2 patio doors. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and private bath with walk in closet, dual vanity and garden tub. The home also has a great size deck overlooking common area and natural wooded area. Located in desired Willowmere just off McKee Rd. near Weddington Rd. Close to Providence, I-485 and Matthews. Rent this home with first months rent + $1350 deposit.