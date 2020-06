Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo located in the Third Ward District in Cedar Street Commons !

Spacious, prestine, move-in ready unit with lots of windows and natural light. Home features; granite countertops, wood flooring on main level, plenty of storage, private courtyard on lower level and balcony just off the master suite. Great location walk to uptown, venues and Panthers and Knights games.