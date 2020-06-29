All apartments in Charlotte
2917 Burgess Dr Apt 6

2917 Burgess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Burgess Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
Move in by 5/15 you could qualify for reduced deposit!

SELF-TOUR - Townhouse - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Available for immediate move in

Nice and Cozy updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom located minutes from uptown Charlotte. This home includes spacious rooms, fresh paint, new flooring on the lower level, furnished with major kitchen appliances, Washer and dryer connection. This will not be available long. Contact us today!

- Move in Ready
- Washer and Dryer Connection
-Recent Updates
-Major Kitchen Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

