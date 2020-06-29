2917 Burgess Dr Apt 6

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in by 5/15 you could qualify for reduced deposit!



SELF-TOUR - Townhouse - 2 bed / 1.5 Bath - Available for immediate move in



Nice and Cozy updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom located minutes from uptown Charlotte. This home includes spacious rooms, fresh paint, new flooring on the lower level, furnished with major kitchen appliances, Washer and dryer connection. This will not be available long. Contact us today!



- Move in Ready

- Washer and Dryer Connection

-Recent Updates

-Major Kitchen Appliances