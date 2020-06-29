All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:38 PM

2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane · (704) 994-5366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Now renting 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex on park rd. This has the option to be fully furnished down to the hand towels in the kitchen. It includes water and lawn care in the rent. The unit is very clean and its set up nicely for the traveling businessman person or anyone looking to take advantage of a smaller space close to uptown. The location cannot be beat right of the main strip of Park Rd and minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment. Schedule today for a tour.

*Furnished rent is $1,325/month*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have any available units?
2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
