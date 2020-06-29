2839 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

Amenities

Now renting 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex on park rd. This has the option to be fully furnished down to the hand towels in the kitchen. It includes water and lawn care in the rent. The unit is very clean and its set up nicely for the traveling businessman person or anyone looking to take advantage of a smaller space close to uptown. The location cannot be beat right of the main strip of Park Rd and minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment. Schedule today for a tour.



*Furnished rent is $1,325/month*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.