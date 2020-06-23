All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2816 Barcan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2816 Barcan Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

2816 Barcan Court

2816 Barcan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2816 Barcan Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Beautiful gem near the South Park area. Bright open airy floor plan. Totally remodeled recently can smell the fresh new paint. Lovely great room with fire place opens to Designer kitchen, antique glazed cabinets, granite counter tops, glass tile backslash, stainless steel appliances. Large open spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet new bath and walk in closet with furniture style vanity and bath tub. Two other bedrooms with large closets. Also a new guest bath with modern vanity and shower. Large Deck great for enjoying the outdoors.Cul de sac street no thru traffic. Minutes to south park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Barcan Court have any available units?
2816 Barcan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Barcan Court have?
Some of 2816 Barcan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Barcan Court currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Barcan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Barcan Court pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Barcan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2816 Barcan Court offer parking?
Yes, 2816 Barcan Court offers parking.
Does 2816 Barcan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Barcan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Barcan Court have a pool?
No, 2816 Barcan Court does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Barcan Court have accessible units?
No, 2816 Barcan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Barcan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Barcan Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte