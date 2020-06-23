2816 Barcan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Beautiful gem near the South Park area. Bright open airy floor plan. Totally remodeled recently can smell the fresh new paint. Lovely great room with fire place opens to Designer kitchen, antique glazed cabinets, granite counter tops, glass tile backslash, stainless steel appliances. Large open spacious Master bedroom with walk in closet new bath and walk in closet with furniture style vanity and bath tub. Two other bedrooms with large closets. Also a new guest bath with modern vanity and shower. Large Deck great for enjoying the outdoors.Cul de sac street no thru traffic. Minutes to south park and shopping.