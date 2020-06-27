2735 Grimes Street

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute 3 Bedroom Home Close to Uptown - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Graham Heights subdivision. In addition to the other rooms in the house, this home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This home is equipped with a nice sized fenced in backyard as well as a multi-car drive way. Located and surrounded by many restaurants and convenient stores.



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



