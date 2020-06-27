All apartments in Charlotte
2735 Grimes Street

2735 Grimes Street
Location

2735 Grimes Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Close to Uptown - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Graham Heights subdivision. In addition to the other rooms in the house, this home has a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This home is equipped with a nice sized fenced in backyard as well as a multi-car drive way. Located and surrounded by many restaurants and convenient stores.

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5060281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Grimes Street have any available units?
2735 Grimes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2735 Grimes Street currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Grimes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Grimes Street pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Grimes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2735 Grimes Street offer parking?
No, 2735 Grimes Street does not offer parking.
Does 2735 Grimes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Grimes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Grimes Street have a pool?
No, 2735 Grimes Street does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Grimes Street have accessible units?
No, 2735 Grimes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Grimes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Grimes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 Grimes Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2735 Grimes Street has units with air conditioning.
