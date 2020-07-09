All apartments in Charlotte
2732 Mill Valley Court - 1
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

2732 Mill Valley Court - 1

2732 Mill Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Mill Valley Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained townhouse in highly-desirable Summerfield. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Each room features a full bathroom. One-car garage parking. Rent includes water and access to amenities. New carpet throughout rooms. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout downstairs. Updated kitchen. Back patio surrounded by privacy fence. Close to 74, NC Bypass, and 485. Possible discount or 18 month to 24 month lease.

Application fee is only $30 per adult. No pets allowed.

Managed by CharMeck Properties, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have any available units?
2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have?
Some of 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Mill Valley Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.

