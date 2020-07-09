2732 Mill Valley Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained townhouse in highly-desirable Summerfield. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Each room features a full bathroom. One-car garage parking. Rent includes water and access to amenities. New carpet throughout rooms. New hardwood laminate flooring throughout downstairs. Updated kitchen. Back patio surrounded by privacy fence. Close to 74, NC Bypass, and 485. Possible discount or 18 month to 24 month lease.



Application fee is only $30 per adult. No pets allowed.



Managed by CharMeck Properties, LLC