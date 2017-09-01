2730 Catalina Avenue

Amenities
Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath home Located minutes from uptown with a huge master this home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located close Graham St close to I- 85 perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Available for a January 3, 2020 Move - In
Here is a link to our virtual tour
https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1242556?idx=1
This home features:
* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Kitchen cabinets updated
* New counter tops and sink
* Central air & heat
* Stackable washer & dryer connections
* Master bedroom with wood burning fire place
* Deck
* Spacious backyard
* Driveway
This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings please visit www.k2reg.com
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Rental Insurance required!
Schools:
West Charlotte High
Druid Hills Elementary