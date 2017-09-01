2730 Catalina Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath home Located minutes from uptown with a huge master this home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located close Graham St close to I- 85 perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Minutes from shopping and dining.



Available for a January 3, 2020 Move - In



Here is a link to our virtual tour



https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1242556?idx=1



This home features:



* Cozy front porch

* Living room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Kitchen cabinets updated

* New counter tops and sink

* Central air & heat

* Stackable washer & dryer connections

* Master bedroom with wood burning fire place

* Deck

* Spacious backyard

* Driveway



This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings please visit www.k2reg.com



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Rental Insurance required!



Schools:



West Charlotte High

Druid Hills Elementary