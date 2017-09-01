All apartments in Charlotte
2730 Catalina Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

2730 Catalina Avenue

2730 Catalina Avenue · (980) 498-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2730 Catalina Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath home Located minutes from uptown with a huge master this home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home . Located close Graham St close to I- 85 perfect for the driver or non driver of the family. Minutes from shopping and dining.

Available for a January 3, 2020 Move - In

Here is a link to our virtual tour

https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/1242556?idx=1

This home features:

* Cozy front porch
* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Kitchen cabinets updated
* New counter tops and sink
* Central air & heat
* Stackable washer & dryer connections
* Master bedroom with wood burning fire place
* Deck
* Spacious backyard
* Driveway

This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com for additional listings please visit www.k2reg.com

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Rental Insurance required!

Schools:

West Charlotte High
Druid Hills Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Catalina Avenue have any available units?
2730 Catalina Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 2730 Catalina Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Catalina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Catalina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 2730 Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2730 Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2730 Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
