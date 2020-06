Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy ranch on corner lot! - Ranch home on large corner lot! This cozy ranch has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, cathedral ceiling in the great room, breakfast area in kitchen, nice master bedroom and master bath has double sinks and garden tub, plus 2 car garage. This home is immaculate and will not last long! Call Angel 786-683-4118 for showing or more information.



(RLNE5191233)