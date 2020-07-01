2634 Cotton Planter Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PROVIDENCE PLANTATION! This incredible ~3000 s.f. home has 4 BRs + plus large bonus room, 2.5 baths, and is located on a beautifully treed, flat corner lot in desirable South Charlotte. Side-load 2-car garage. Hardwood flooring is throughout main level. Spacious kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash, center island and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has luxury master bath. Enjoy the rear porch and decking in this wonderful back yard. 1/3 acre lot.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.