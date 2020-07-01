All apartments in Charlotte
2634 Cotton Planter Lane
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2634 Cotton Planter Lane

2634 Cotton Planter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Cotton Planter Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROVIDENCE PLANTATION! This incredible ~3000 s.f. home has 4 BRs + plus large bonus room, 2.5 baths, and is located on a beautifully treed, flat corner lot in desirable South Charlotte. Side-load 2-car garage. Hardwood flooring is throughout main level. Spacious kitchen has 42" cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash, center island and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has luxury master bath. Enjoy the rear porch and decking in this wonderful back yard. 1/3 acre lot.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have any available units?
2634 Cotton Planter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have?
Some of 2634 Cotton Planter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Cotton Planter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Cotton Planter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Cotton Planter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane offers parking.
Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have a pool?
No, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have accessible units?
No, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Cotton Planter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Cotton Planter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

