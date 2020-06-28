All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

2613 Chickadee Drive

2613 Chickadee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Chickadee Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cul-de-sac and great location home with 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths! Home has a porch for sitting. Home has an open floor plan with a view to the living room from upstairs. Home has a formal dining room as well as a breakfast nook for entertaining. Home has carpet and hardwood laminate floors. Master bath has his/ her sinks. Nice backyard for entertaining or play dates. The home is in an ideal location since it is close to I-485, I-85, and Concord Mills Mall. Pets are allowed. Please see our Pet Policy for rules and restrictions on our website for details. Owner may consider a lease shorter than 1 year.

Landscaping to be completed and carpets to be cleaned before move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Chickadee Drive have any available units?
2613 Chickadee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Chickadee Drive have?
Some of 2613 Chickadee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Chickadee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Chickadee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Chickadee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Chickadee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Chickadee Drive offer parking?
No, 2613 Chickadee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Chickadee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Chickadee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Chickadee Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Chickadee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Chickadee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Chickadee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Chickadee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Chickadee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

