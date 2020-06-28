2613 Chickadee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cul-de-sac and great location home with 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths! Home has a porch for sitting. Home has an open floor plan with a view to the living room from upstairs. Home has a formal dining room as well as a breakfast nook for entertaining. Home has carpet and hardwood laminate floors. Master bath has his/ her sinks. Nice backyard for entertaining or play dates. The home is in an ideal location since it is close to I-485, I-85, and Concord Mills Mall. Pets are allowed. Please see our Pet Policy for rules and restrictions on our website for details. Owner may consider a lease shorter than 1 year.



Landscaping to be completed and carpets to be cleaned before move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.