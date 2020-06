Amenities

patio / balcony microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming cottage situated behind a duplex in an extremely desirable Providence Road location. Freshly painted throughout along with new faux blinds and lighting installed. Nice large rear patio overlooking enclosed private backyard. Less than 15 minutes to uptown and walking distance to Cotswold Village. This will not be available long. See it today! ! Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.