2605 Chesterfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom bungalow in the Chantilly community! Brick home with a rocking chair front porch & a fenced back yard with a deck and storage shed. Inside you will find a spacious family room with hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, and a decorative fireplace. The well-equipped kitchen has ample cabinet space and a dining area perfect for entertaining. The 2 bedrooms feature hardwood floors and a nice view of the private backyard. The bathroom features tile floors and a pedestal sink. Convenient to Independence Boulevard, Plaza Midwood and Uptown.