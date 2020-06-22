All apartments in Charlotte
2605 Chesterfield Avenue

Location

2605 Chesterfield Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
ceiling fan
fireplace
Charming 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom bungalow in the Chantilly community! Brick home with a rocking chair front porch & a fenced back yard with a deck and storage shed. Inside you will find a spacious family room with hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, and a decorative fireplace. The well-equipped kitchen has ample cabinet space and a dining area perfect for entertaining. The 2 bedrooms feature hardwood floors and a nice view of the private backyard. The bathroom features tile floors and a pedestal sink. Convenient to Independence Boulevard, Plaza Midwood and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have any available units?
2605 Chesterfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have?
Some of 2605 Chesterfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Chesterfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Chesterfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Chesterfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Chesterfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Chesterfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
