Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Ranch Home with Sunroom!!! - Located in Ashley Park. This Newly renovated Ranch home comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, Sunroom, Beautiful hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with tile floors and granite counter tops. It is approximately 1050 square feet and has gas heat and central air. Located on a Corner Lot. A must see!



(RLNE4657769)