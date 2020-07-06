2503 Roswell Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous downstairs condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all kitchen appliances included and an on-site laundry room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Enjoy cool evenings on the private balcony and hot summer days by the pool. All of this located in the highly sought after Myers Park area. Just minutes away from the Country Club. This unit is on a self-showing feature. Please call our office if you need assistance.

