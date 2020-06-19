2501 Birnen Drive

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks. Right off Park Rd by Quail Corners, it is close to everything Charlotte has to offer!

* Yard Maintenance is included!!

Apply today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.