All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2501 Birnen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2501 Birnen Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:22 PM

2501 Birnen Drive

2501 Birnen Drive · (704) 870-0910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Park Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks. Right off Park Rd by Quail Corners, it is close to everything Charlotte has to offer!
* Yard Maintenance is included!!
Apply today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Birnen Drive have any available units?
2501 Birnen Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2501 Birnen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Birnen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Birnen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Birnen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Birnen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2501 Birnen Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity