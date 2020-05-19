2436 Selwyn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom in the heart of Myers Park - The heart of Myers Park, walk to shops, restaurants, Freedom Park, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway! Huge master on the main level with 9 ft high ceilings, detailed millwork, walk-in closet, and full bath. Original kitchen with all new refrigerator, stove, and microwave. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Other features include 2 bay windows, elevated brick patio, and wood-burning fireplace. A unique separate driveway with 2 designated parking spaces for this unit. Lots of storage, including a pull-down attic entry



(RLNE5755193)