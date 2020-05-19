All apartments in Charlotte
2436 Selwyn Ave

2436 Selwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom in the heart of Myers Park - The heart of Myers Park, walk to shops, restaurants, Freedom Park, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway! Huge master on the main level with 9 ft high ceilings, detailed millwork, walk-in closet, and full bath. Original kitchen with all new refrigerator, stove, and microwave. The upper level has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Other features include 2 bay windows, elevated brick patio, and wood-burning fireplace. A unique separate driveway with 2 designated parking spaces for this unit. Lots of storage, including a pull-down attic entry

(RLNE5755193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

