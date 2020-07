Amenities

carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

COMING SOON! Available April 1 at the earliest and April 10 at the latest. Move in by 4/10 and receive 50% off May rent.



4 Bedroom 2 Bath recently remodeled home with space to spare!

All new fresh carpet and paint throughout with updated flooring and kitchen to match.

Single car car-port with storage space, as well as a large from and back yard.

Large laundry/mud room in the back of the home.

Conveniently located close to I-85, I-77 and Brookshire Freeway for easy commuting!