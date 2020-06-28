2406 Shenandoah Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, great room w/fp, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, ceramic tile back-splash, lots of storage, original hardwood floors, master bedroom is on 2nd level with loft area and full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and full bath located on main level, privacy fence,fantastic patio in backyard for entertaining & relaxing, front yard pond with waterfalls, located minutes from uptown Charlotte, very easy access to I77/I485;Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee