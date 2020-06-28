All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

2406 Shenandoah Ave

2406 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, great room w/fp, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, ceramic tile back-splash, lots of storage, original hardwood floors, master bedroom is on 2nd level with loft area and full bathroom, 2 bedrooms and full bath located on main level, privacy fence,fantastic patio in backyard for entertaining & relaxing, front yard pond with waterfalls, located minutes from uptown Charlotte, very easy access to I77/I485;Pets are conditional with non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have any available units?
2406 Shenandoah Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have?
Some of 2406 Shenandoah Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Shenandoah Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Shenandoah Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Shenandoah Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Shenandoah Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave offer parking?
No, 2406 Shenandoah Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Shenandoah Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have a pool?
No, 2406 Shenandoah Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have accessible units?
No, 2406 Shenandoah Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Shenandoah Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Shenandoah Ave has units with dishwashers.
