2404 Mulberry Pond Drive

Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 care garage. located Minutes from Uptown. Close to shopping and dining and I-85 . Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.
Available for a Immediate move - in
This home features:
* Living room * Kitchen with appliances * Dining room * Central air & heat * Spacious Laundry room * Backyard with a patio * Driveway w/1 car garage
At this price this home will not last ! To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net additional listing our on our website at www.rent777.com
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
West Charlotte High Westerly Hills Academy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
