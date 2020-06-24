All apartments in Charlotte
2404 Mulberry Pond Drive
2404 Mulberry Pond Drive

2404 Mulberry Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Mulberry Pond Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 care garage. located Minutes from Uptown. Close to shopping and dining and I-85 . Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a Immediate move - in

This home features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Dining room
* Central air & heat
* Spacious Laundry room
* Backyard with a patio
* Driveway w/1 car garage

At this price this home will not last ! To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net additional listing our on our website at www.rent777.com

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

West Charlotte High
Westerly Hills Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have any available units?
2404 Mulberry Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have?
Some of 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Mulberry Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Mulberry Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.
