Charlotte, NC
2214 Olde Chantilly Court
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:15 PM

2214 Olde Chantilly Court

2214 Olde Chantilly Court · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Olde Chantilly Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Adorable 3-bedroom home in the Chantilly Neighborhood right outside of uptown Charlotte. Cul-de-sac location. Upgraded kitchen overlooking open great room area. Massive entertaining back deck. Contact today for a showing!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have any available units?
2214 Olde Chantilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have?
Some of 2214 Olde Chantilly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Olde Chantilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Olde Chantilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Olde Chantilly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court offer parking?
No, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have a pool?
No, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have accessible units?
No, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Olde Chantilly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Olde Chantilly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
