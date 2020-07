Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Note: This Property is now Leased pending New Residents Move-In.



Fabulous Home in a Great Neighborhood, Fresh Paint and Move-In Ready.



3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Willowmere with all amenities; Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts and Club House.



Close to Waverly shopping center and just minutes to I-485. All appliances including washer and dryer and refrigerator included. Pets are conditional and must be approved by owner.

Contact us to schedule a showing.