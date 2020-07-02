All apartments in Charlotte
2116 Mcclintock Road #213
2116 Mcclintock Road #213

2116 Mcclintock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Mcclintock Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Commonwealth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2116 Mcclintock Road #213 - Located in heart of Plaza Midwood, this Plaza Vu condo offers modern, loft-style features & is just seconds from all the action! Top floor unit has 12' ceilings with large commercial-grade windows that allow for a ton of natural light & scenic views. Sliding doors lead outside to large balcony. Open concept from living to kitchen. Interior features include concrete block walls, exposed duct work, granite counter tops in kitchen & baths, and hardwood floors. This place is move in ready with new carpet & fresh paint. Common Market, Undercurrent Coffee & Legion Brewery are just right around the corner from your front door. Tons of bars, all types of restaurants, Harris Teeter, and shops located within a minute to the unit. Great for roommates or solo & looking for a live-work home office. Fabulous location, with an easy access to Uptown, NoDa, Elizabeth & Myers Park as well!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5692630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have any available units?
2116 Mcclintock Road #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have?
Some of 2116 Mcclintock Road #213's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Mcclintock Road #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 offer parking?
No, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have a pool?
No, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have accessible units?
No, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Mcclintock Road #213 does not have units with dishwashers.

