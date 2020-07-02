Amenities

2116 Mcclintock Road #213 - Located in heart of Plaza Midwood, this Plaza Vu condo offers modern, loft-style features & is just seconds from all the action! Top floor unit has 12' ceilings with large commercial-grade windows that allow for a ton of natural light & scenic views. Sliding doors lead outside to large balcony. Open concept from living to kitchen. Interior features include concrete block walls, exposed duct work, granite counter tops in kitchen & baths, and hardwood floors. This place is move in ready with new carpet & fresh paint. Common Market, Undercurrent Coffee & Legion Brewery are just right around the corner from your front door. Tons of bars, all types of restaurants, Harris Teeter, and shops located within a minute to the unit. Great for roommates or solo & looking for a live-work home office. Fabulous location, with an easy access to Uptown, NoDa, Elizabeth & Myers Park as well!



No Cats Allowed



