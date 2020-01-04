2111 Pleasant Dale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great ranch home with and split floor plan. Open living room with vaulted ceiling has views into the eat in kitchen with features new vinyl floors, lots of cabinet and counter space, pantry and vaulted ceilings. Master suite has a walk in closet and private full bathroom. Spacious secondary bedroom both with walk in closets. Relax on the large 12x20 deck with view of the fenced yard with a storage building. Interior will be freshly painted with walls being Poplar Grey once current resident vacates and before new tenant moves in. No showing until 4/5/19 For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com