Beautifully updated 2 BR, 2 BA townhome in the heart of South End. Just a short walk to grocery, restaurants, bars, retail and the light rail. New flooring, freshly painted and SS appliances. Dual master suites with bath and generous closets. Enclosed patio off lower level. Washer/dryer included. Pets conditional with non refundable pet deposit. Available 1/6/20. Can not be used as Airbnb.