All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2039 Pimpernel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2039 Pimpernel Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

2039 Pimpernel Road

2039 Pimpernel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2039 Pimpernel Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have any available units?
2039 Pimpernel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2039 Pimpernel Road currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Pimpernel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Pimpernel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 Pimpernel Road is pet friendly.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road offer parking?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have a pool?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have accessible units?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 Pimpernel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 Pimpernel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte