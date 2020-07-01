2035 Chesterfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Classic cottage in Chantilly with spacious rooms, hardwood floors and tons of character. Highly sought after pocket neighborhood, walkable to great shopping, dining and night-life including Harris Teeter, Legion Brewing and several other eclectic social offerings in Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth. Only minutes to uptown. Washer & dryer included, pets welcome!



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.