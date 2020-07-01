All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 8 2020 at 11:50 PM

2035 Chesterfield Ave

2035 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Chesterfield Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Classic cottage in Chantilly with spacious rooms, hardwood floors and tons of character. Highly sought after pocket neighborhood, walkable to great shopping, dining and night-life including Harris Teeter, Legion Brewing and several other eclectic social offerings in Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth. Only minutes to uptown. Washer & dryer included, pets welcome!

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
2035 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have?
Some of 2035 Chesterfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Chesterfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Chesterfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave offer parking?
No, 2035 Chesterfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 Chesterfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have a pool?
No, 2035 Chesterfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 2035 Chesterfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Chesterfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

