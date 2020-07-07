2023 Pellyn Wood Drive

Amenities

Great location off Carmel Rd. Home has great character. Master on main with private office. Large den with vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and built in shelving. Stainless steel dishwasher and wall oven. Living room opens up to sunroom with floor to ceiling windows for great natural lighting. Two large bedrooms upstairs with split bathroom.