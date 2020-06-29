Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2017 Mandarin Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:54 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2017 Mandarin Boulevard
2017 Mandarin Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2017 Mandarin Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Oakhurst Location!
Beautifully remodeled family home
3 bed/ 2 bath house
Refinished original hardwood floors
remodeled kitchen with granite countertops
brand new stainless steal appliances
brand new high efficiency HVAC
one care garage
large fenced backyard
Amazing location close to Common Market and Uptown Charlotte.
available now for 12 month lease
rent $1599/month
security deposit $1685
This property available for self viewing by registering online at rently . com. Once you register you can request a passcode to lockbox to view the property.
Please call or email Raven Homes LLC with any questions or to request an application.
ravenhomesllc @ gmail . com
This property does not accept housing vouchers.
Dogs and cats welcome (with pet fee and deposit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have any available units?
2017 Mandarin Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have?
Some of 2017 Mandarin Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2017 Mandarin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Mandarin Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Mandarin Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Mandarin Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Mandarin Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
