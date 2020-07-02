All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2001 Teddington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2001 Teddington Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:29 PM

2001 Teddington Drive

2001 Teddington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2001 Teddington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now Available
Located off of Paw Creek near Freedom Dr sits this cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that sits on a wooded lot. Home has recently been updated with stainless steel appliances. This home has great bedrooms and additional living space!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Teddington Drive have any available units?
2001 Teddington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2001 Teddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Teddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Teddington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Teddington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive offer parking?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive have a pool?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Teddington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Teddington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte