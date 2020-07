Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in 28208 - 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths Ready for Immediate Occupancy!! Great Room w/Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen w/Range & Refrigerator. This home has a bedroom downstairs and the other three are upstairs. This is a NO PET property and SECTION 8 IS ACCEPTED.



No Pets Allowed



