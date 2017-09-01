All apartments in Charlotte
1915 Teresa Jill Drive
1915 Teresa Jill Drive

1915 Teresa Jill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Teresa Jill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have any available units?
1915 Teresa Jill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1915 Teresa Jill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Teresa Jill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Teresa Jill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Teresa Jill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 Teresa Jill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
