Amenities
ELIZABETH Neighborhood. 1912 Bay Street. Exceptionally Comfortable and updated. 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with Den/Office. Updated New Kitchen and Bath. Carpeted bedrooms. Dogs Possible (side fenced yard). Just MINUTES from UPTOWN Charlotte. Two Blocks from CATS Stop 05070. 7 Minute Ride to Uptown Transit Center. Several Blocks from Independence Park. Coming soon - UPTOWN TROLLEY Stop just minutes away. 20+ terrific restaurants and bars in the Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth neighborhoods
-NEW kitchen
-Granite Counters
-Gas Cooktop -- Fully vented
-Dishwasher
-Washer and Dryer
-Gas fireplace
-Off Street Parking
-FABULOUS Tree Lined Streets and Sidewalks
-Water/Sewer & Landscaping Included
-On Demand-Tankless Hot Water
Located in the Elizabeth Neighborhood. One of Charlotte's friendliest, most convenient and eclectic communities.
$2000 a month.
Contact Steve