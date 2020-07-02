All apartments in Charlotte
1912 Bay Street

1912 Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Bay Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ELIZABETH Neighborhood. 1912 Bay Street. Exceptionally Comfortable and updated. 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with Den/Office. Updated New Kitchen and Bath. Carpeted bedrooms. Dogs Possible (side fenced yard). Just MINUTES from UPTOWN Charlotte. Two Blocks from CATS Stop 05070. 7 Minute Ride to Uptown Transit Center. Several Blocks from Independence Park. Coming soon - UPTOWN TROLLEY Stop just minutes away. 20+ terrific restaurants and bars in the Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth neighborhoods

-NEW kitchen
-Granite Counters
-Gas Cooktop -- Fully vented
-Dishwasher
-Washer and Dryer
-Gas fireplace
-Off Street Parking
-FABULOUS Tree Lined Streets and Sidewalks
-Water/Sewer & Landscaping Included
-On Demand-Tankless Hot Water

Located in the Elizabeth Neighborhood. One of Charlotte's friendliest, most convenient and eclectic communities.

$2000 a month.

Contact Steve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Bay Street have any available units?
1912 Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Bay Street have?
Some of 1912 Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Bay Street offers parking.
Does 1912 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 1912 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Bay Street has units with dishwashers.

