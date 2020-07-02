Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ELIZABETH Neighborhood. 1912 Bay Street. Exceptionally Comfortable and updated. 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom with Den/Office. Updated New Kitchen and Bath. Carpeted bedrooms. Dogs Possible (side fenced yard). Just MINUTES from UPTOWN Charlotte. Two Blocks from CATS Stop 05070. 7 Minute Ride to Uptown Transit Center. Several Blocks from Independence Park. Coming soon - UPTOWN TROLLEY Stop just minutes away. 20+ terrific restaurants and bars in the Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth neighborhoods



-NEW kitchen

-Granite Counters

-Gas Cooktop -- Fully vented

-Dishwasher

-Washer and Dryer

-Gas fireplace

-Off Street Parking

-FABULOUS Tree Lined Streets and Sidewalks

-Water/Sewer & Landscaping Included

-On Demand-Tankless Hot Water



Located in the Elizabeth Neighborhood. One of Charlotte's friendliest, most convenient and eclectic communities.



$2000 a month.



Contact Steve