Charlotte, NC
1900 Beechtree Court 10
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

1900 Beechtree Court 10

1900 Beechtree Court · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Beechtree Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Sharon Lakes Condos off South Blvd - Newly Renovated!! Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, new hardwood floors throughout. Located off South Boulevard near light Rail and Quail Corners Shopping Center. A true find at this price. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Eat-in-kitchen and Large Great room. Over 800 square feet of Living. has central air and heat, refr, and stove. Convenient to I-485. and I77. Renovated form Top to Bottom including new Cabinets.

S. Blvd away from town, TL Sharon Lakes, TR Beechtree Court.

(RLNE3302653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have any available units?
1900 Beechtree Court 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have?
Some of 1900 Beechtree Court 10's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Beechtree Court 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Beechtree Court 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Beechtree Court 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 offer parking?
No, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have a pool?
No, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have accessible units?
No, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Beechtree Court 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Beechtree Court 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
