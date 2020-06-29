1900 Beechtree Court 10

Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Sharon Lakes Condos off South Blvd - Newly Renovated!! Upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, new hardwood floors throughout. Located off South Boulevard near light Rail and Quail Corners Shopping Center. A true find at this price. Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo. Eat-in-kitchen and Large Great room. Over 800 square feet of Living. has central air and heat, refr, and stove. Convenient to I-485. and I77. Renovated form Top to Bottom including new Cabinets.
S. Blvd away from town, TL Sharon Lakes, TR Beechtree Court.
(RLNE3302653)