1832 J Julian Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy condo in Charlotte located minutes from the airport, major interstates, dining, and of course, shopping. This second story condo is nestled away in the North Hampton community, and boasts 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, a spacious balcony, and large living area. Email us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.