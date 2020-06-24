All apartments in Charlotte
1832 J Julian Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:50 PM

1832 J Julian Lane

1832 J Julian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1832 J Julian Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy condo in Charlotte located minutes from the airport, major interstates, dining, and of course, shopping. This second story condo is nestled away in the North Hampton community, and boasts 1 large bedroom, 1 bathroom, a spacious balcony, and large living area. Email us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 J Julian Lane have any available units?
1832 J Julian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1832 J Julian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1832 J Julian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 J Julian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 J Julian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane offer parking?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane have a pool?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane have accessible units?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 J Julian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 J Julian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
