Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1826 Garibaldi Avenue Available 06/15/20 Ashley Park 2 Bedroom House - This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Ashley Park had a partial renovation in the last two years. It has hardwood and vinyl flooring along with washer/dryer connections. Lots of privacy near the end of the street while still being close to shopping and restaurants.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2480781)