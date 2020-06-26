All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2020

1826 Garibaldi Avenue

1826 Garibaldi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1826 Garibaldi Avenue Available 06/15/20 Ashley Park 2 Bedroom House - This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Ashley Park had a partial renovation in the last two years. It has hardwood and vinyl flooring along with washer/dryer connections. Lots of privacy near the end of the street while still being close to shopping and restaurants.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2480781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1826 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1826 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1826 Garibaldi Avenue has units with air conditioning.
