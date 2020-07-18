All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1823 Dearmon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1823 Dearmon Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1823 Dearmon Dr

1823 Dearmon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1823 Dearmon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area. Less than a mile to the new Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances, and a dining/breakfast area. Large porch on the front, perfect for outdoor furniture. Fenced backyard, new 200SF deck. Lawn care included!

Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Dearmon Dr have any available units?
1823 Dearmon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Dearmon Dr have?
Some of 1823 Dearmon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Dearmon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Dearmon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Dearmon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Dearmon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Dearmon Dr offer parking?
No, 1823 Dearmon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Dearmon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Dearmon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Dearmon Dr have a pool?
No, 1823 Dearmon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Dearmon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1823 Dearmon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Dearmon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Dearmon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte