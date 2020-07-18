1823 Dearmon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area. Less than a mile to the new Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances, and a dining/breakfast area. Large porch on the front, perfect for outdoor furniture. Fenced backyard, new 200SF deck. Lawn care included!



Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.