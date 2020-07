Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Spectacular 3 bed / 2 Bath Home - In the Heart of Charlotte and Myers Park District! - Go to: RENTrrc.com to Schedule your Private Appointment



Spectacular 3 bed/2 bath home in the Heart of Charlotte and Myers Park District! Convenient location, minutes Southend and light Rail to Uptown!. Features vaulted and tray ceilings, granite counters and hardwoods! Gas heat and central air. Lawn maintenance included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Built in 1949 and is 1503 sq feet.



View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5905981)