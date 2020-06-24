All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1742 Academy Street
1742 Academy Street

1742 Academy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Academy Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming duplex minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the desired Plaza Midwood/NoDa area. Cozy living room. Two spacious bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and appliances included. Level yard. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Contact us to schedule a viewing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Academy Street have any available units?
1742 Academy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1742 Academy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Academy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Academy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Academy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Academy Street offer parking?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Academy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Academy Street have a pool?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Academy Street have accessible units?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Academy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Academy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Academy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

