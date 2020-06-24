1742 Academy Street

Amenities
Charming duplex minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the desired Plaza Midwood/NoDa area. Cozy living room. Two spacious bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and appliances included. Level yard. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Contact us to schedule a viewing today.
Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.