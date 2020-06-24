1742 Academy Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming duplex minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the desired Plaza Midwood/NoDa area. Cozy living room. Two spacious bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and appliances included. Level yard. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Contact us to schedule a viewing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.