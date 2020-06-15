1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr

Amenities

Stunning 3 BR, 2.5 BA house with gar in the university area close to light rail, shopping, university business park. Inviting front porch, entry foyer, separate formal living and dining room. Open kitchen with central island breakfast area, plenty of counter space and cabinets. BRAND NEW SS Refrigerator with icemaker. BARND NEW Over the range MICROWAVE. Spacious family room with ceiling fan and Gas Fireplace. New Tile floor in the half bath. Upstairs master bedroom with tray ceiling and ceiling fan and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans in both rooms. Entire home newly professionally painted . Nice FENCED flat backyard and patio for all your outside entertainment. Large shed in the backyard for your storage needs. Kitchen updated pics will be added soon. MUST SEE. NO PETS. This will go quickly. Apply online.