1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:10 AM

1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr

1718 Pamela Lorraine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Pamela Lorraine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BR, 2.5 BA house with gar in the university area close to light rail, shopping, university business park. Inviting front porch, entry foyer, separate formal living and dining room. Open kitchen with central island breakfast area, plenty of counter space and cabinets. BRAND NEW SS Refrigerator with icemaker. BARND NEW Over the range MICROWAVE. Spacious family room with ceiling fan and Gas Fireplace. New Tile floor in the half bath. Upstairs master bedroom with tray ceiling and ceiling fan and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans in both rooms. Entire home newly professionally painted . Nice FENCED flat backyard and patio for all your outside entertainment. Large shed in the backyard for your storage needs. Kitchen updated pics will be added soon. MUST SEE. NO PETS. This will go quickly. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have any available units?
1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have?
Some of 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr offers parking.
Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have a pool?
No, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Pamela Lorraine Dr has units with dishwashers.

