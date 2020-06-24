All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1700 Camden Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1700 Camden Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

1700 Camden Road

1700 Camden Road · (704) 661-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wilmore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
(FULL NEUTRAL GRAY PAINT IN PROCESS THROUGHOUT--NEW PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE COMPLETE!) Fantastic South End location right outside of uptown, very short walk to light rail East/West Station, Bland Station near East Blvd/Camden Rd. in "The Kingston" condos. With 1 BR, and 1.5 baths, this condo unit has 1041 s.f. of living space with dark wood flooring throughout, 10' ceilings and great views. Offers plenty of natural light with an open concept floor plan. Living room/dining has modern light fixtures; built-ins. Kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. You will love the large island perfect for preparing meals or entertaining guests. Bedroom offers private bath with granite vanity and spacious tiled shower. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT but not warranted. Walk to shopping, dining galore! Only a matter of minutes to uptown! ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Camden Road have any available units?
1700 Camden Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Camden Road have?
Some of 1700 Camden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Camden Road currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Camden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Camden Road pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Camden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1700 Camden Road offer parking?
No, 1700 Camden Road does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Camden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Camden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Camden Road have a pool?
No, 1700 Camden Road does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Camden Road have accessible units?
No, 1700 Camden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Camden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Camden Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1700 Camden Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity