1700 Camden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

(FULL NEUTRAL GRAY PAINT IN PROCESS THROUGHOUT--NEW PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE COMPLETE!) Fantastic South End location right outside of uptown, very short walk to light rail East/West Station, Bland Station near East Blvd/Camden Rd. in "The Kingston" condos. With 1 BR, and 1.5 baths, this condo unit has 1041 s.f. of living space with dark wood flooring throughout, 10' ceilings and great views. Offers plenty of natural light with an open concept floor plan. Living room/dining has modern light fixtures; built-ins. Kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. You will love the large island perfect for preparing meals or entertaining guests. Bedroom offers private bath with granite vanity and spacious tiled shower. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT but not warranted. Walk to shopping, dining galore! Only a matter of minutes to uptown! ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!