Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

House will be cleaned and the paint will be touched up. Beautiful all brick end unit townhome in Ardrey Kell Village. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Open kitchen features beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths including a generous master suite. Highly desirable Ballantyne location where you can walk to shops, dining and Elon Park Elementary. Amenities including the community pool.