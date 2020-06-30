1621-1 Pegram Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom in Belmont - This is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in the Belmont area. This property is equipped with hardwood flooring throughout, and tile in the kitchen/bathroom. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space as well as all brand new stainless steel appliances. Mini blinds provided throughout the home! Landscaping is included!! This home has an electric heat pump and central air. Conveniently located near many shops, restaurants, and nightlife.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5572305)