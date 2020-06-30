All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1621-1 Pegram Street

1621 Pegram St · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Pegram St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom in Belmont - This is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in the Belmont area. This property is equipped with hardwood flooring throughout, and tile in the kitchen/bathroom. Kitchen offers lots of cabinet space as well as all brand new stainless steel appliances. Mini blinds provided throughout the home! Landscaping is included!! This home has an electric heat pump and central air. Conveniently located near many shops, restaurants, and nightlife.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5572305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621-1 Pegram Street have any available units?
1621-1 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621-1 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1621-1 Pegram Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621-1 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621-1 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621-1 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1621-1 Pegram Street offer parking?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street does not offer parking.
Does 1621-1 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621-1 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1621-1 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621-1 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621-1 Pegram Street does not have units with dishwashers.

