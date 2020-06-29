16152 Lost Canyon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Sonoma. Minutes from Ballantyne, close to Waxhaw and Fort Mill. Hardwoods throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen. Laundry room downstairs comes with washer and dryer. Open floor plan with dining, family room, and kitchen all flowing together. Upstairs, 2 of the guest bedrooms all have 3 windows in them and the master has 5! Master is a little separated from the other rooms by a hallway and has a dual vanity and separate garden tub/shower. 2 car garage! Available first week of

February. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance. This is more of a town home as there is no backyard.