Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:37 AM

16152 Lost Canyon Way

16152 Lost Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

16152 Lost Canyon Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood of Sonoma. Minutes from Ballantyne, close to Waxhaw and Fort Mill. Hardwoods throughout the first floor, stainless steel appliances in the updated kitchen. Laundry room downstairs comes with washer and dryer. Open floor plan with dining, family room, and kitchen all flowing together. Upstairs, 2 of the guest bedrooms all have 3 windows in them and the master has 5! Master is a little separated from the other rooms by a hallway and has a dual vanity and separate garden tub/shower. 2 car garage! Available first week of
February. HOA takes care of lawn maintenance. This is more of a town home as there is no backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have any available units?
16152 Lost Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have?
Some of 16152 Lost Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16152 Lost Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
16152 Lost Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16152 Lost Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 16152 Lost Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 16152 Lost Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16152 Lost Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 16152 Lost Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 16152 Lost Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16152 Lost Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16152 Lost Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
