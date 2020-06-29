All apartments in Charlotte
1613 Parson Street

1613 Parson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Parson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This charming 1BD/1BA duplex home was just completely renovated. Features additional flex room with closet that can be used as a second bedroom or generous walk-in closet. Close to everything Plaza Midwood and downtown Charlotte have to offer. Walking distance to parks and shopping and a few minutes from center city. Fresh paint, refinished flooring and completely renovated kitchen and bathroom are just some of the perks of this property. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Custom tile in bathroom. Landscaping/lawn maintenance INCLUDED! Washer/dryer and WiFi can be included for an additional fee. Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Parson Street have any available units?
1613 Parson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Parson Street have?
Some of 1613 Parson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Parson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Parson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Parson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Parson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Parson Street offer parking?
No, 1613 Parson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Parson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Parson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Parson Street have a pool?
No, 1613 Parson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Parson Street have accessible units?
No, 1613 Parson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Parson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Parson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

