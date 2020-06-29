1613 Parson Street

Amenities

This charming 1BD/1BA duplex home was just completely renovated. Features additional flex room with closet that can be used as a second bedroom or generous walk-in closet. Close to everything Plaza Midwood and downtown Charlotte have to offer. Walking distance to parks and shopping and a few minutes from center city. Fresh paint, refinished flooring and completely renovated kitchen and bathroom are just some of the perks of this property. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Custom tile in bathroom. Landscaping/lawn maintenance INCLUDED! Washer/dryer and WiFi can be included for an additional fee. Don't miss out! Schedule a showing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.