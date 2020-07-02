All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1605 N McDowell Street
1605 N McDowell Street

1605 North Mcdowell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1605 North Mcdowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom ranch home, 1605 N McDowell sits in the center of it all. Right off Parkwood, you can easily walk to several parks, Optimist Hall and breweries. Plaza Midwood, NODA and Uptown Charlotte are just around the corner. This home has been renovated top to bottom and includes new LVP flooring throughout, stylish tile in the bathrooms, new lighting in the entire house, new bathroom vanities and tile surround. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, counter tops and subway back splash. Brand new appliances. New paint inside and out. New privacy fence-perfect for quiet evenings out back with friends, family and pets. Yes pet friendly! Mudroom off the side porch. Home also has driveway parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 N McDowell Street have any available units?
1605 N McDowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 N McDowell Street have?
Some of 1605 N McDowell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 N McDowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1605 N McDowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 N McDowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 N McDowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1605 N McDowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1605 N McDowell Street offers parking.
Does 1605 N McDowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 N McDowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 N McDowell Street have a pool?
No, 1605 N McDowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1605 N McDowell Street have accessible units?
No, 1605 N McDowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 N McDowell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 N McDowell Street has units with dishwashers.

