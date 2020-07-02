1605 N McDowell Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 3 bedroom ranch home, 1605 N McDowell sits in the center of it all. Right off Parkwood, you can easily walk to several parks, Optimist Hall and breweries. Plaza Midwood, NODA and Uptown Charlotte are just around the corner. This home has been renovated top to bottom and includes new LVP flooring throughout, stylish tile in the bathrooms, new lighting in the entire house, new bathroom vanities and tile surround. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, counter tops and subway back splash. Brand new appliances. New paint inside and out. New privacy fence-perfect for quiet evenings out back with friends, family and pets. Yes pet friendly! Mudroom off the side porch. Home also has driveway parking.