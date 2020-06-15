All apartments in Charlotte
15704 Kensington Palace Lane

15704 Kensington Palace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15704 Kensington Palace Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ballantyne Tri-Level Townhome for Lease! - Move in ready tri-level townhome for lease in Kingsley. Kingsley is located just off of Marvin Rd in Ballantyne. Close to Publix, Ballantyne Village, Restaurants and Entertainment. Upon entering there is a bedroom on the main level perfect for guests with full bathroom. Upstairs the living room is bright and spacious. It has wall to wall windows and large deck. The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast nook, pantry, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and abundant cabinet space. On the top level, the bedrooms are spacious and each have their own full bathroom. Pull down attic provides for extra storage space and washer/dryer are included. 1 and a half car garage also included. Call today to schedule an appointment, 704-814-0461!

(RLNE1986034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have any available units?
15704 Kensington Palace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have?
Some of 15704 Kensington Palace Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15704 Kensington Palace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15704 Kensington Palace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 Kensington Palace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane offers parking.
Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have a pool?
No, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have accessible units?
No, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 Kensington Palace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15704 Kensington Palace Lane has units with dishwashers.

