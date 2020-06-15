15704 Kensington Palace Lane

Amenities

Ballantyne Tri-Level Townhome for Lease! - Move in ready tri-level townhome for lease in Kingsley. Kingsley is located just off of Marvin Rd in Ballantyne. Close to Publix, Ballantyne Village, Restaurants and Entertainment. Upon entering there is a bedroom on the main level perfect for guests with full bathroom. Upstairs the living room is bright and spacious. It has wall to wall windows and large deck. The kitchen has an eat-in breakfast nook, pantry, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and abundant cabinet space. On the top level, the bedrooms are spacious and each have their own full bathroom. Pull down attic provides for extra storage space and washer/dryer are included. 1 and a half car garage also included. Call today to schedule an appointment, 704-814-0461!



(RLNE1986034)