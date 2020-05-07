All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 26 2019 at 9:34 PM

1511 Briarfield Dr

1511 Briarfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Briarfield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a4d0700e5 ---- 1511 Briarfield Drive, Charlotte NC 28205 Welcome Home! Come take a look at this beautiful ranch home. This stunning home features the following: * Open Living Room w/ Great Natural Lighting * 3 Spacious Bedrooms * Kitchen Appliances Included For Your Comfort! * Spacious Dining room, perfect for entertaining and flows easily into the rest of home. * Office Area * Washer ; Dryer Included * Hardwood Floor ; Carpet Throughout * Home is Freshly Painted Inside And Out * Great Character With Wood Ceiling Columns Throughout * Large Driveway * 2 Car Garage! * Storage Shed * Fenced in Backyard Great For Entertaining Family & Friends This 1,225 Sq Ft House is Conveniently Located in the Desirable Sheffield Park Neighborhood and Minutes From i-74, Albemarle Road, and Uptown Charlotte. Residing in this Property will Grant Great Access to Multiple Shopping Centers and Restaurants in the Area! At This Price and This Location, it Will Not Last Long! Apply Today! To Schedule a Showing or To Submit an Application feel Free to visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com ( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!) School Assignments: * Winterfiled Elementary * Eastway Middle * East Meck High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Briarfield Dr have any available units?
1511 Briarfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Briarfield Dr have?
Some of 1511 Briarfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Briarfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Briarfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Briarfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Briarfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1511 Briarfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Briarfield Dr offers parking.
Does 1511 Briarfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Briarfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Briarfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1511 Briarfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Briarfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1511 Briarfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Briarfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Briarfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

