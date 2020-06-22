All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive

15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this amazing move in special, get your second full month free with a 15 month lease! There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have any available units?
15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive offer parking?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have a pool?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have accessible units?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15037 Jerpoint Abby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
